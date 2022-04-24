(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers have been extremely coy about what they will do with the sixth pick in the NFL Draft.

When taking a look at Vegas prospects, Kenny Pickett lands the favorite at +175.

Offensive tackle Charles Cross comes second at +350.

That leaves Evan Neal, Malik Willis, and Ikem Ekwonu to round out the top five.

Regarding the draft as well as insight on a variety of other topics — offensive and defensive coordinators Ben McAdoo and Phil Snow sit down in an exclusive interview with Will Kunkel.

From the draft to current players Will digs into it all with the Panthers coaches.