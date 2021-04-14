New Panthers defensive end Haason Reddick joins CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – New Carolina Panthers defensive end Haason Reddick sat down with Will Kunkel on Charlotte Sports Live to talk about the upcoming season and why he chose to sign with the Panthers this offseason.

“What excited me was how young the defense was, how talented the players are,” Reddick said. “You see a lot of upsides.”

Reddick, 26, is coming off a career season with the Arizona Cardinals, compiling 12.5 sacks along with four pass deflections and six forced fumbles. Five of the sacks came against the New York Giants in Week 14.

Everyone hates the process of moving and Reddick is no different. But he says he’s ready for the challenges ahead.

“It’s a lot going on right now, it’s a process, packing up and getting ready to move my life from Arizona to North Carolina. That’s the biggest thing right now, but it’s all worth it,” he said.

Reddick signed a one-year, $6 million free agent deal in Carolina with incentives up to $8 million a few weeks ago.

The deal is a prove-it deal for Reddick who is expected to join Brian Burns as the edge-rushers on the Panthers defensive line. He says he’s ready to work with players of Burns’ caliber.

He’s also looking forward to a reunion with his former coach at Temple, Matt Rhule. Reddick shared one of his best memories with the former college coach with us.

“I remember one of my favorite moments from Temple was one day in the middle of camp, really hot outside, we thought we were gonna have a two a day and the second practice,” he said.

Instead, something a lot better happened.

“Rhule had the guys, he had the staff bring out a whole bunch of water balloons and water hoses and stuff like that and we had a big water balloon fight on the field,” Reddick said. “We’re in camp, putting in a lot of work going hard getting ready for the season. Just to come out there and give us a break, let us relax and have some fun was a good time.”