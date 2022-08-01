SPARTANBURG, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A brand new week and this is the week that everyone says is when the real football starts.

Guys were in pads for the first time today which means the physicality level went from about a 2-3 to about a 7-8.

I don’t say 10 quite yet because guys are still getting back into the swing of things plus not wanting to get hurt before the season even gets started.

And along those lines – a new development on Monday.

Jaycee Horn was activated off the pup list Monday and was in full pads and on the field, a welcome sight for panthers fans, who can take a sigh of relief.