Many possibilities for Carolina Panthers with 8th overall pick in next month’s draft

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP) – A month from today, the Carolina Panthers will be on the clock with the eighth overall pick.

The 2021 NFL Draft is almost here with names like quarterback Trey Lance and Justin Fields, and tight Kyle Pitts rumored to be potential suitors for Carolina.

But remember, this is new general manager Scott Fitterer’s first draft as the man in charge. He comes from the Seattle Seahawks where he’s used to trading back and acquiring picks.

Some reports have said the draft will be quarterback heavy within the first five picks meaning Carolina might not have many options at that position.

The Panthers are in need of a tight end despite signing Dan Arnold this offseason and former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts clocked in an impressive 4.4 40-yard dash on Wednesday at the school’s Pro Day.

Pitts and several teammates — most notably quarterback Kyle Trask, cornerback Marco Wilson and receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes — worked out for talent evaluators from 31 of 32 NFL teams. Four head coaches were in attendance: Urban Meyer (Jacksonville), Brian Flores (Miami) and Zac Taylor (Cincinnati) and Carolina’s Matt Rhule.

It was a chance for scouts to get the kind of up-close look they couldn’t over the past year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions and because the NFL combine was canceled.

Pitts is widely considered a lock to be a top-10 pick in the draft, and at least one recent mock had him going second overall behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. called Pitts “my highest-graded tight end EVER” on Twitter.

The Panthers also watched BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, Ohio State QB Justin Fields and LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the past week.