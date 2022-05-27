CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Carolina Panther is giving back to his community. Ikem Ekwonu, a first-round draft pick, was back at his high school alma mater promoting safety Thursday.

The Providence Day School graduate formed a partnership with SAFR Sports in college at NC State University. He’s now donating helmet covers to his high school football team to keep kids safer on the field.

“It’s really crazy to think that three to four years ago, I was in this high school going through the motions like these kids are,” said Ekwonu. “And the fact that I’m a mentor now— it’s great. I live my life better knowing I have these supporters watching my moves.”

From photographs to autographs, “Ickey” was giving back to the team he once played on in a big way.

“Being able to give back was at the top of my list when I got into the NFL,” said Ekwonu. “To give back to the communities that helped me.”

“Ickey” formed his partnership with SAFR Sports in college, which includes wearing the company’s helmet toppers. The helmet toppers have been proven to reduce the force of impact with football hits by as much as 72 percent.

Thursday, he donated some of those helmet toppers to his high school team to keep kids safer on the field.

“Every time you put those pads on, there’s a risk involved,” Ekwonu said. “And anything to minimize that risk, we’re gonna take that chance.”

Ekwonu says being able to give back to the team that helped him to get to where he is today is a dream come true.

“It’s a once in a lifetime chance to be drafted into the NFL,” Ekwonu said. “And then, to get drafted first round and play for your hometown team, it just still doesn’t even sound real. It’s something I’m fortunate for every day.”