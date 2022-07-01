ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal judge has approved a proposed bankruptcy loan from a company David Tepper owns to another one of his companies to help finance the bankruptcy of the Panthers facility project in Rock Hill.

According to court documents, the judge approved $20 million towards things like legal fees, site security, and other expenses.

Last month, Tepper’s company GT Real Estate Holdings filed for bankruptcy over the breakdown of the project.

Tepper suspended the project back in March, blaming officials in Rock Hill for failing to secure the multi-million dollar bonds for the work.