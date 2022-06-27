CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carolina Panthers made history by hiring the NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader – Justine Lindsay.

News that Lindsay, an NC State graduate, had become a TopCat became officials earlier this month, thrusting her into the national spotlight.

“I didn’t think it was going to get this much buzz,” she told Queen City News’ Jason Harper. “I’m just taking it all in. It’s just a blessing.”

Lindsay withstood the grueling TopCat audition process where she competed against hundreds of other hopeful dancers.

The new TopCat said she was proud of the support she has received from the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

“Just to see them acknowledge who I am and say, ‘We’re proud of you,’ it’s a very humbling experience for me,” said Lindsay. “But I love it, because someone has to do it. And if I have to be that person, then hey, bring it on.”