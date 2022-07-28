CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s training camp for the Carolina Panthers this week and Summer Camp for the Junior TopCats!

Local kids are joining the Panthers cheerleaders for a four-day camp at Bank of America Stadium. They’re learning routines and dance and cheer techniques from the squad!

“This program, in particular, is my favorite thing about TopCats because we can just pour back into the community…and just really have fun. Even if it’s not perfect! Like we told them at the beginning of the week, it just really warms your heart to see them just enjoying themselves,” TopCat Annalise Coleman said.

The campers also have a TopCat mentor to help give one-on-one attention to make sure they all learn the moves.