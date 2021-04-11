Jets writer Connor Hughes talks with CSL about what to expect from Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape last week when they traded for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold to Carolina has plenty of question marks from whether he can rejuvenate his young career, to where Teddy Bridgewater will go, but the one thing that is certain is the Panthers now have a young 23-year-old quarterback to work with.

The Athletic’s Jets beat writer Connor Hughes joined Charlotte Sports Live to discuss how Darnold performed in New York and what he thinks Darnold can bring to the Panthers.

Hughes said it just made sense for the Jets to trade Darnold since they believe BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has higher potential.

The problem Hughes thinks that Darnold has is he didn’t grow much performance wise in three seasons. But Hughes also points out that the regression could be due to a poor organization.