ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carolina Panthers’ new training facility in Rock Hill is almost halfway done, but now the project set to be complete by next year is on hold.

Panthers owner David Tepper says it’s because of some financial issues they’ve had with the City of Rock Hill.

“It’s unfortunate news for us, it’s unfortunate news for this community,” said York County Councilman William Roddey, who has been vocal about the details of the project since the beginning.

“We’ve always had a concern as to whether Rock Hill could deliver the $225 (million) in the form of bonds in their name. The question has been raised time and time again about rock hill’s credit rate, you know have they stretched themselves too thin,” Roddey said.

He just obtained a copy of the contract between the city and the Panthers on Tuesday so he could understand the details of the project.

“There are some things, there are some deadlines that have been missed, have been passed but we don’t know the full extent of what the talks have been with the City of Rock Hill,” he said.

So ultimately what does this mean for the taxpayers?

“Well I think for the city taxpayer if something is not ultimately worked out with the Panthers, I think we’re facing a lawsuit against the City of Rock Hill, meaning the Panthers would ultimately sue the City of Rock Hill for some kind of damages, because you just don’t get to walk away from an $800 million dollar project and you’ve already put in – they’re saying $170 million,” Roddey replied.

Roddey says now the Panthers are waiting on the city to contribute its portion for the infrastructure of the project like roads, water, and sewer lines. But at the end of the day, the paused project affects everyone.

“I always point out that Rock Hill taxpayers are York County taxpayers,” he said.

We reached out to each Rock Hill councilperson for comment, only Councilman Jim Reno responded. He says his comment is the same as the Mayor’s statement from Monday.