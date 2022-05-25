CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – “Playing quarterback is hard enough.”

For Panthers Quarterback Sam Darnold, that is all he can focus on in what will be a pivotal season in his young career.

It has been quite the journey for the former No. 3 overall pick. Drafted by the New York Jets to be their quarterback of the future, Darnold disappointed by going just 13-25 in his three seasons for the team. His poor play was headlined by his struggles to take care of the ball, throwing 52 interceptions to only 54 touchdowns during his time with the Jets.

However, he showed enough glimpses of talent of a former top-three pick that intrigued the Panthers to trade for Darnold before the 2021 season, giving him a shot at redemption.

RELATED | Don’t believe the ‘reports’ about the Panthers QB search

Safe to say it didn’t go according to plan for Darnold and the Panthers last season. He went 4-7 as the starter, throwing nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Panthers went 5-12, suitable for their fourth consecutive losing season.

While the ice has never been thinner for Darnold, a career 17-32 as a starter, he focuses on giving it his all to better himself and his team on the field.

“It’s really going out there and playing every play like it’s my last,” Darnold said. “It’s understanding like ok what’s my job on this play?”

For as rough as a road Darnold has been on in the NFL, he has handled his situation like a true professional.

In a league where players holding out due to contract disputes and requesting trades has become more common than ever, Darnold has never complained and kept the ownership on himself.

On top of that, he has this year’s third-round pick Matt Corral looming as a potential replacement.

But for Darnold, he doesn’t think about those other variables; he just wants to play quarterback.

“There’s enough that I have to think about as a quarterback every single play than you know if you start to add in the mix oh this is a contract year and what are they gonna do—what am I gonna do after this if I don’t play well.”

With new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, and a fully healthy Christian McCaffrey, Darnold has all the tools to lead a revamped Carolina offense that ranked in the bottom five in yards and points per game last season.

In what truly is a make-or-break year for the fifth-year quarterback, this could arguably be Darnold’s best opportunity to succeed in the NFL, hoping to bring the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

But more importantly, he is going into this season with the right mentality to lead the Panthers’ offense.

The QB1 mentality.