CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers’ first-round pick Ickey Ekwonu signed his 4-year, $27.5M fully guaranteed rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

“The money doesn’t change anything about you, it just amplifies your character even more,” Ekwonu said in an exclusive CSL interview. “If you’re already full of character and humble, the money won’t change that.”

It’s a 4-year deal worth $27,568,052 with a signing bonus of $17,229,492, source said. Fully guaranteed with a club option for year 5. https://t.co/tebzKzHK6X — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2022

The deal also includes a fifth-year option.

Ekwonu’s signing bonus is reportedly worth $17.2M.