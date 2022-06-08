(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Donte Jackson returns to the Panthers defense after an injury sidelined him for the season back in Week 12.

“I feel great,” said Jackson. “I did a lot of treatment, a lot of work throughout the offseason to make sure I’m right back and I can be out there with the guys, and I’m just working to get back and still working to keep right and staying healthy, and that’s the plan, but I’ve been feeling really good.”

The Panthers defense made huge strides last season, ranking second in the NFL in total defense, which is up from their 18th total defense ranking the year prior in 2020, and Jackson is optimistic they can carry that into this season too.

“[We’re] just trying to keep that momentum. Obviously we had a lot of good things happen, but us knowing us, and us watching the film, and us actually being in the building, we know that we have a lot of things that we want to work on and improve. And that’s just been the mission – to not get complacent and just keep opening our eyes and just keep playing hard ball.”

Jackson also talked about the culture that has been set this season and he says it’s made a difference, even just at OTAs.

“OTAs have been fun. You know, just getting back with the guys. The vibe’s been good, just trying to keep building that chemistry and keep building this thing up all the way to training camp.”

With announcement of Fox Charlotte being the new official TV partner of the Carolina Panthers, we of course had to ask Jackson what he remembers of watching football on Fox.

“After a Saturday of college you just get excited to get up and watch Fox on Sunday for the NFL, that was always just a memory of my childhood.”