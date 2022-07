CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Matt Rhule has two 5-win seasons since becoming the Panthers’ head coach.

He now has his best roster since coming to Carolina.

However, Las Vegas has his odds of being fired at 3/1.

Does Rhule need to make the playoffs in order to keep his job?

The Charlotte Sports Live team debates that, and would you rather back Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garropolo as the Panthers quarterback?