CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Even before the season’s first snap, there’s already a group of Panthers striving for perfection.

“We just want everything to run smooth,” said Carolina equipment manager Don Toner.

But it’s not that simple for him and his staff. This time of year, it never is.

“It’s never perfect. You can always improve,” he said.

The goal?

Move everything from field equipment to office supplies to sleeping aids and protein bars from Charlotte down to Wofford for the start of training camp.

“We started ten days ago,” he explained. “Today is the final day.”

During this period, 13 moving trucks have backed into the bowels of Bank of America Stadium, where dozens of Panthers staff members are ready to pack away; interns, too.

“That’s how they all started, “says Toner, celebrating 27 years with the franchise. “We have a lot of people start with us and move their way up.”

As you can imagine, organizational skills are crucial. Fortunately, Toner says they’ve never left anything behind.

“When we travel, we want the players and coaches to get to their spot and go to work.”

When the final Box closes at BOA, the 71-mile drive begins. When the movers reach their destination, another staff is ready to unload.

“The demands have grown, but so has our staff, so we have more help as well.”

And by the time it’s all finished.

“Today is good,” Toner says.

Only then will he take a sigh of relief.