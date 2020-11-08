Halftime: McCaffrey scores in return, Panthers lead 17-13

The Panthers lead the Chiefs at halftime in Kansas City, 17-13.

Christian McCaffrey caught a pass from Teddy Bridgewater halfway through the first quarter to put the Carolina Panthers on the board first at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.

The defending Super Bowl champions saw their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who signed a contract this offseason for nearly a half-billion dollars, throw for 196 yards on 17 of 16 passing and 1 TD in the first half.

Mahomes converted on a TD pass to Demarcus Robinson with 3:45 remaining in the half to make it 14-13. Joey Slye kicked a field goal before time expired to give the Panthers some cushion.

The Panthers Pro Bowl running back is returning from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since Week 2.

The Panthers faked a field goal to start the second quarter and were able to convert. Curtis Samuel took a handoff from Bridgewater and ran for 14 yards and the score, giving Carolina a 14-3 lead.

WATCH LIVE: Panthers vs. Chiefs (Sunday at 1 pm, Fox 46)

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 39 yard field goal in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 7-3. Another field goal in the second made it 14-6.

Bridgewater went 17 for 23 with 123 yards and 2 TD’s in the first half.

LATEST HEADLINES