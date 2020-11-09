Golfers can tee off at Bank of America Stadium Topgolf event coming in 2021

Bank of America Stadium will host the Topgolf Stadium Series next year, the Carolina Panthers announced on Monday.
Pandemic restrictions will be put into place.
The series is described as an immersive experience for golfers of all skill level.
Tee boxes will be located throughout the stadium with clear, glowing targets on the field. Every shot will be instantly scored and technology will track trajectory.
Tickets starting at $40 can be purchased here.
