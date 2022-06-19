CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s hard to say how much we’ve learned from the Panthers’ three-day mandatory minicamp last week.

A new offense is still being installed; a handful of veterans didn’t even suit up.

“Some days have been a lot, some days have been a little less,” said running back Christian McCaffrey. “They’re keeping track of it and my job is to just go out there and whatever they tell me to do, do that.”

Though some of the vets weren’t in uniform, they were still taking an active role in helping the younger players in practice.

“Rhule definitely wants us to be a player-driven team,” said linebacker Shaq Thompson. “Y’all can’t see it but we can see it. He’s letting us do a lot more and letting us control a lot more.”

Day 2 featured a breakdown of Robbie Anderson’s retirement tweet, Sam Darnold speaking with the media, and Rhule elaborating on the new offensive system a bit.

“I think the thing for Sam, really all our quarterbacks right now, when the play is over, they don’t really have a lot of time to make corrections,” said Rhule. “They gotta get to the next play. We’re trying to snap the ball quickly.”

“As an offense, we’ve been gradually getting better,” said Darnold. “Obviously there’s still stuff we need to work on… I need to work on individually.”

Day 3? A mix of the first two in a nutshell.

What we can confidently say, however, is the fact that Panthers’ stars Christian McCaffrey and Jaycee Horn are healthy and back to full strength.

That’s solid.

What’s next?

Find a defensive end

Find a linebacker

Players: show up in shape

Simple, right? Easier said than done. Only time will tell how the Panthers look before game one of the season.