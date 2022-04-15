(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CSL debates what free agent moves might be coming for the Carolina Panthers after news broke Friday that Stephon Gilmore was leaving Carolina for the Indianapolis Colts.

Moving on

Stephon Gilmore is on the way out after signing a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday worth about $23 million.

Gilmore is the 2019 defensive player of the year who landed in Carolina back in October in exchange for a future sixth round pick from the New England Patriots. In seven games for the Panther, he had 16 tackles and two interceptions.

CSL regular and former Panther Tre Boston gave his two cents on Twitter about the news:

As Football Fans, We almost got Slay & Gilmore together!!😮‍💨😮‍💨 Would of been Strapped City!! Velcro Nation!! Wow. In this league now a days you gotta have Vets and star players in your secondary or you’re asking to get turned up on! Surprised Panthers ain’t want him back at all!🤔 — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) April 15, 2022

A Match Made in Heaven?

Maybe Baker Mayfield and the Panthers are right for each other after all. On The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Ian Rapoport said Carolina is the most likely landing spot for the Browns QB. The news was posted on a Panthers Instagram fan page and receiver Bobby Anderson commented: “Nooooo.”

Unrestricted and unsigned

Let’s look at some unrestricted free agents for the Panthers. As we mentioned earlier, Stephon Gilmore is gone, along with Haason Reddick. Paradis and Newton are still unsigned free agents.

Only Donte Jackson has been retained this offseason. Last month, Jackson signed a three-year extension worth $35 million.

