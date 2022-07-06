CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Former NFL guard and FOX NFL analyst Mark Schlereth joined CSL for some Baker Mayfield banter.

“I thought it was good,” Schlereth said when asked about the trade.

Mayfield, the now-former Brown, became a Carolina Panther on Wednesday.

In a blockbuster trade, the Panthers sent a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick to the Browns. The deal is pending a physical.

“Obviously, you look at the Cleveland Browns and they completely screwed this thing up,” Schlereth continued. “They got basically nothing in return… they got a 5th-round pick.”

The Panthers and Browns will split the remainder of Mayfield’s fully-guaranteed contract.

Baker Mayfield trade details (confirmed by @WillKunkelFOX):

– Browns will pay $10.5 million of Mayfield's 2022 salary

– Panthers will cover $5 million

– Mayfield agreed to cut $3.5 million off salary

– Panthers sending Browns 2024 conditional 5th Rd. pick pic.twitter.com/tsp9H9Pvq5 — Joey Rogers (@JHenryRogers) July 6, 2022

Baker has had an injury-prone career, however, with a tough nose, he often plays through many of those.

“The injuries are always a concern,” Schlereth said. “You’re always a bit concerned about that. There are, no excuses, but reasons why you don’t play well. All those factor into him not playing exceptionally well.”

The most interesting question, of course, is who’s the starting quarterback?

“I think this is an open competition. For the first couple weeks of training camp… let them go at each other,” said Schlereth.

Two other quarterbacks sit on the roster: veteran Sam Darnold and 2022 draft pick Matt Corral. PJ Walker shouldn’t be counted out, either.