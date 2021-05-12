Former Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater takes shot at team’s practice ways

FILE – Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater watches during an NFL football camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers play the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Just a few weeks after being traded to the Denver Broncos following a year as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, Teddy Bridgewater had some interesting comments about Carolina’s practice strategies on the “All Things Covered” podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden.

“As an organization, there’s things you can do better as well,” Bridgewater said. “I’ll just say this, for (offensive coordinator) Joe Brady’s growth, that organization, they’ll have to practice things in different ways. One of the things we didn’t do much of when I was there, we didn’t practice two-minute (situations), really. We didn’t practice red zone.”

Bridgewater, who started 15 games for Carolina in 2020 after signing a three-year, $63 million deal with the team, was traded to Denver in April as the team chose to move on with former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

It was no secret that the Panthers struggled in the fourth quarter. Carolina ranked 26th in the league with an average of 6.0 points scored in the fourth quarter and Bridgewater was 0-for-8 in game-winning or tying drives.

According to ESPN Stats, Bridgewater ranked 26th in two-minute offense with a QBR of 62.6. He had three touchdowns and four interceptions in those situations.

“I guess the game is becoming about science and trying to keep guys healthy,” Bridgewater continued. “We didn’t practice on Fridays there, but you walk-through the red-zone stuff. And on Saturday you come out and practice red zone but you get only 15 live reps, and guy’s reps would be limited.”

Bridgewater added that he understands the move to trade him after one season was a business decision and that he could have played better.

“With the whole deal in Carolina, it is what it is, man,” Bridgewater said. “I told them once the season ended, ‘I wear big boy drawers, and I understand the nature of this business.’ And it’s a performance-based business. Yeah, I could sit up here and say Christian (McCaffrey) got hurt and we didn’t have that … (but) I look in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, you gotta tighten up.'”

Bridgewater finished his lone-year with the Panthers throwing 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He made sure to note that a handful of receivers including Robby Anderson, DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel had career years in 2020 with Bridgewater at the helm.

“The way I look at it, it’s a win for me,” Bridgewater noted. “Yeah, okay, they traded me or whatever, but I left a mark with those guys that I wanted to.”