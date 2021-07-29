Football frenzy: See which NFL fans drink the most

(WJW) – No matter how good or bad your NFL team is, some fans have reputations for being big drinkers.

A new survey is shedding light on which fans drink the most.

Here’s how the fans rank in drinks per game:

Cincinnati Bengals – 5.2 Baltimore Ravens – 4.7 Buffalo Bills – 4.5 Chicago Bears – 4.5 Carolina Panthers – 4.4 Denver Broncos – 4.4 Los Angeles Chargers – 4.4 Cleveland Browns – 4.3 Los Angeles Rams – 4.3 Detroit Lions – 4.1 Atlanta Falcons – 3.9 Houston Texans – 3.8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 3.8 Dallas Cowboys – 3.7 Green Bay Packers – 3.7 Indianapolis Colts – 3.7 New York Jets – 3.7 Washington Football Team – 3.7 Jacksonville Jaguars – 3.6 Las Vegas Raiders – 3.6 New Orleans Saints – 3.6 Kansas City Chiefs – 3.5 Pittsburgh Steelers – 3.5 Arizona Cardinals – 3.4 New York Giants – 3.4 Philadelphia Eagles – 3.4 Miami Dolphins – 3.3 Seattle Seahawks – 3.3 Minnesota Vikings – 3.2 New England Patriots – 3.0 Tennessee Titans – 3.0 San Francisco 49ers – 2.6

