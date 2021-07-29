Football frenzy: See which NFL fans drink the most

Carolina Panthers

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:
2021 PANTHER'S TRAINING CAMP
July 28 2021 05:00 am

(WJW) – No matter how good or bad your NFL team is, some fans have reputations for being big drinkers.

A new survey is shedding light on which fans drink the most.

Which NFL Fans Drink The Most?

Here’s how the fans rank in drinks per game:

  1. Cincinnati Bengals – 5.2
  2. Baltimore Ravens – 4.7
  3. Buffalo Bills – 4.5
  4. Chicago Bears – 4.5
  5. Carolina Panthers – 4.4
  6. Denver Broncos – 4.4
  7. Los Angeles Chargers – 4.4
  8. Cleveland Browns – 4.3
  9. Los Angeles Rams – 4.3
  10. Detroit Lions – 4.1
  11. Atlanta Falcons – 3.9
  12. Houston Texans – 3.8
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 3.8
  14. Dallas Cowboys – 3.7
  15. Green Bay Packers – 3.7
  16. Indianapolis Colts – 3.7
  17. New York Jets – 3.7
  18. Washington Football Team – 3.7
  19. Jacksonville Jaguars – 3.6
  20. Las Vegas Raiders – 3.6
  21. New Orleans Saints – 3.6
  22. Kansas City Chiefs – 3.5
  23. Pittsburgh Steelers – 3.5
  24. Arizona Cardinals – 3.4
  25. New York Giants – 3.4
  26. Philadelphia Eagles – 3.4
  27. Miami Dolphins – 3.3
  28. Seattle Seahawks – 3.3
  29. Minnesota Vikings – 3.2
  30. New England Patriots – 3.0
  31. Tennessee Titans – 3.0
  32. San Francisco 49ers – 2.6

More on the NFL’s biggest pregamers here.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories