Fitterer and Rhule say Teddy Bridgewater is still the Panthers QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and new general manager Scott Fitterer spoke with the media for the first time this offseason and reiterated that Teddy Bridgewater is still the team’s quarterback.

“As far as where he stands with us, he’s our quarterback,” Rhule said. “Nothing’s changed since the end of the offseason. It’s really not much to add from where we started at the end of the year. We’re going to continue to try to improve the roster at every position, through free agency, through the draft, and through development.”

However, Fitterer acknowledged that he’s seen the rumors on social media about trading Bridgewater and not to believe everything you see. But the team has been open with Bridgewater about what is going on and they let him know that the team did explore a trade

“He handled it with total class, he was upfront,” Fitterer said about Bridgewater. “He’s been through a lot of things in his life, and he handled it like a total pro.”