FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another fight broke out between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots after running back Christian McCaffrey took a late hit in a joint practice.

Charlotte Sports Live’s Will Kunkel said the scrum started after McCaffrey took a late hit out of bounds.

Players from both teams were separated from each other. Deatrich Wise and Chuba Hubbard were kicked out of practice.

The latest fight came a day after two scraps broke out, resulting in five players being removed from practice Tuesday.

The first incident on Tuesday started after Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson made a sideline catch. As he was going out of bounds, a Panthers player tried to swat the ball loose and a fight ensued.

It looks like the Panthers/Patriots have agreed to stop taking the ball carrier to the ground after that last fight. No more tackling.

The defense is just wrapping up to end the play. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) August 17, 2022

A short time later, Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and Patriots lineman James Ferentz were involved in a tussle. Both were kicked out of the remaining practice.

After Wednesday’s fight, Will Kunkel reported that teams stopped taking the ball carrier to the ground. Practice resumed with no tackling.

The teams will end their week together in the Panthers’ second Preseason game at 7 p.m. Friday on Queen City News, WJZY.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.