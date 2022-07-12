CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Baker Mayfield is a Carolina Panther and addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since being traded from the Cleveland Browns.

“Extremely excited for this new start in Charlotte,” said Mayfield.

Mayfield was questioned about his time with the Browns and answered honestly.

“It’s tricky to kind of answer that one without a little personal opinion,” he said. “It was a tough journey. For it to abruptly end like that, I think, was the most surprising thing of all.”

The Panthers will open the season against the Browns on September 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

“You couldn’t write a story better than to have them on the schedule Week 1,” said Mayfield. “Kind of put all that drama behind us and move forward.”

Mayfield will enter training camp with a chance to battle incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the top job.

“Football is a southern sport,” Mayfield chuckled. “We’re there in the Carolinas representing those states. I’m looking forward to having my first meal at Bojangles.”