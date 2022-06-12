CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Star Panthers’ wide receiver DJ Moore joined CSL to chat about the upcoming season.

The first-round pick from Maryland is entering his fifth year with Carolina, coming off yet another fantastic season.

He recorded 93 receptions (the most in his career), 1157 yards, and four touchdowns.

“We’ve been improving every day,” Moore said. “Just been looking forward to getting back to work.”

Moore elaborated on his relationship with the game of football and explained what it means to him to put on a uniform each Sunday.

“We’re doing something that a million people wish they could do on Sundays,” he said. “That’s to go out there, play a kid’s game, and entertain people. At the end of the day, I always have fun with it.”