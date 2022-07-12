CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Baker Mayfield joined CSL for an exclusive interview Tuesday after addressing the media for the first time since being traded to Carolina.

“Extremely excited for this new start in Charlotte,” said Mayfield to the masses.

Mayfield agreed to a $3.5 million cut to his 2022 salary to make the trade happen. The Panthers and Browns will split the remainder of his fully-guaranteed contract.

“The most important thing was being able to have a chance to play somewhere,” he said in CSL’s exclusive interview. “It’s all being able to extend my career for God-willing, however long it may be. I knew I had to play somewhere else to do so.”

The newest Panthers’ QB was also questioned about his time with the Browns.

He answered honestly.

“It’s tricky to kind of answer that one without a little personal opinion,” he said. “It was a tough journey. For it to abruptly end like that, I think, was the most surprising thing of all.”

The Panthers will open the season against the Browns on September 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

“You couldn’t write a story better than to have them on the schedule Week 1,” said Mayfield. “Kind of put all that drama behind us and move forward.”

The Panthers have been a five-win team for the past two seasons. Mayfield weighed in on what a successful season would look like for himself in Charlotte.

“However I can help this team win games,” he said. “How do I become an extended part of this coaching staff while being the best teammate I can? Winning. That’s all I really care about.”