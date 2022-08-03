SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers’ first-round pick Ickey Ekwonu is a man of many talents, including musical theatre.

“Now come on, I’m gonna show you… grrrr,” said Ekwonu.

Sound familiar?

It’s from “The Jungle Book.” Ekwonu and CSL’s Mike Lacett recited a scene from the all-time classic, barring the slapping and sniffing.

This guy can play football and he can act. We gave @BigIck79 a screen test tonight on @CSLonQCN pic.twitter.com/al3ugE5j3v — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) August 3, 2022

Aside from the jokes, Ekwonu elaborated on what life is like, living his dream as a Carolina Panther.

“It’s great, man,” Ekwonu said. “It still feels surreal to this day. I’m having so much fun here, just learning as much as possible, getting ready for that first game.”

Known as a ‘violent’ player, Ekwonu was asked what people would see out of the rookie in his first game in the NFL.

“They’re gonna see me go crazy,” said Ekwonu. “They’ll see a lot of dominance. A big part of my game is my physical nature. They’re gonna see a lot of that. I’m gonna go out there and impose my will.”

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound N.C. State product withholds an extraordinary combination of size, agility, and a sturdy frame that could allow for an elongated career.

“My responsibility is to be the best player I can be each and every day,” he said.