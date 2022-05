(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – One Panther who knows what it’s like to not hear their name called over NFL Draft weekend is Frankie Luvu.

The Carolina linebacker proved everyone wrong with his play on the field.

Not only that but he got paid for it in February with a two-year deal.

Will Kunkel got the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Luvu ahead of this year’s draft as he prepares for his next step forward in the NFL.