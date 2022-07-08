CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fan favorite from the Panthers will soon be joining the airwaves to call games for the organization.

Seven-time Pro Bowl selection Luke Kuechly sat down with Charlotte Sports Live’s Carla Gebhart for a 1-on-1 interview Thursday. Kuechly will provide color analysis on gameday for radio broadcasts during the upcoming Panthers season for seven games.

Kuechly was drafted 9th overall by the Panthers in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons with the Panthers.

When the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year announced his retirement in 2019, he initially took a job with the Panthers front office as a member of the scouting department, which lasted one season.

Kuechly is considered to be a potential future candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Twice he led the league in tackles, was NFL Defensive Player of the Year and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was also a member of the 2010s NFL All-Decades Team.

Kuechly joins play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and sideline reporter Kristen Balboni as members of the broadcast team. Jake Delhomme and Jordan Gross will also provide color analysis during broadcasts.