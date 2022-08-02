SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Jaycee Horn, the 8th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had his rookie season cut short after a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

“I’m glad to be back,” Horn said.

The now second-year corner from South Carolina began training camp on the active PUP list when that foot became sore after a condition test.

“The foot [is] good,” Horn said. “It was never really a big deal. Just some soreness.”

That surgically repaired right foot will likely continue to keep him limited as he works back to full fitness.

Jaycee Horn says their secondary has the ability to be the best in the NFL if they stay healthy. Notes their size, speed, depth and competitiveness.



Jaycee Horn says their secondary has the ability to be the best in the NFL if they stay healthy. Notes their size, speed, depth and competitiveness. He says he hopes EA Madden NFL upgrades his rating once he gets back on the field this season.

Having to watch his team from the sidelines the majority of the 2021 season, Horn is more than ready to get back into the swing of things.

“It was tough,” he said. “Being a competitor, you never just want to sit and watch. You always want to be involved and in the action. It had its ups and downs.”

We asked Horn what games he had circled on the calendar, and his answer was pure.

“Man, I just can’t wait to put on my jersey again and run out,” Horn said. “I’m excited for every game.”