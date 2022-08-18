FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – We’re following the Panthers on their preseason tour, and the next stop is Foxborough, where they will face the Patriots Friday.

After Wednesday’s joint practice, CSL’s Will Kunkel bumped into Fox Sports analyst Daryl “Moose” Johnston.

Of course, we had to pick his brain on how he feels about the Panther’s preseason. He gave a spot-on response when asked about what he saw from the joint practice.

“It got a little feisty out there in the beginning,” Johnston said. “I was really impressed by coach Rhule and Belichick, being able to get the guys to get back on task.”

Johnston was referring to the fight that broke out between the teams.

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield; the second most important question of the day.

“Just a lot of the stuff that everyone is talking about,” said Johnston. “Baker has that ability to stretch the field, he’s a little more aggressive than Sam, and Sam is a little more calculated. Both of them have to understand the importance of protecting the football.”

Johnston did say that “it’s Baker’s job to lose.”

Baker Mayfield opening as quarterback with the first team in red zone 11 on 11. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) August 17, 2022

Only time will tell; as Matt Rhule said, the decision could come at any given time.