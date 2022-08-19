The major headline going into the preseason matchup, however, is the quarterback battle. CSL’s Will Kunkel broke down the plan for the night.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Carolina Panthers are in Foxborough, where they take on the New England Patriots Friday, right here on FOX Charlotte.

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.

Carolina traveled up north early this week, combining with New England for joint practices. Mostly, those practices went well, barring some fights between the teams.

Wednesday’s scrum started after McCaffrey took a late hit out of bounds.

Players from both teams were separated from each other. Deatrich Wise and Chuba Hubbard were kicked out of practice.

“It got a little feisty out there in the beginning,” said FOX Sports analyst Daryl Johnston. “I was really impressed by coach Rhule and Belichick, being able to get the guys to get back on task.”

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will not play. PJ Walker will play the first and third quarters, while Matt Corral will play the second and fourth.

According to Kunkel, Darnold and Mayfield had many reps during the week and elaborated that more is accomplished during a joint practice than in a preseason game.

This is the Panthers’ second preseason game. They won their first against the Washington Commanders, 23-21, on Saturday, August 13.