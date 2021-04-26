Will’s take: Picking out the Panthers’ greatest need

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It is finally NFL draft week, and we’ve had seemingly two years between drafts, and ten years of speculation.

No matter how many mock drafts the Panthers may have, their biggest need is still one position that will never change.

Not quarterback – Sam Darnold is just fine, and he survived the Jets.

Their biggest need has been that need since 2013, and it never has been properly addressed: the left tackle position.

Jordan Gross retired in 2013, and that was the last very good left tackle they had. That’s simply unacceptable. Cam Newton avoided it for years because he was so mobile.

This is a deep tackle class. Get the best one. Don’t bargain shop. Take the best one on the board, when your name is called.