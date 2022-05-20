(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Once again there is a report out there tying Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo to the Carolina Panthers.

Here we go again…

The “reports” say that the Panthers are still interested in Jimmy G and Baker, but there is a scenario where both the 49ers and Browns keep Garoppolo and Mayfield.

The report also says for the Panthers to make a trade for either guy, the other team would have to pay a large portion of their salary.

Let’s get one thing straight…

These “reports” are getting old. They’re not even new. It’s just the same info repolished for you, the fan, to get all lathered up about.

We know the Carolina Panthers want a new quarterback. We also know that Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo are on the block. We know the Panthers aren’t giving up much for them.

So…

The 49ers need to lower their asking price Both teams need to be willing to pay a lot of their salary

This is what’s going on: Scott Fitterer told the Browns and Niners what needs to happen.

So, until that phone rings and it’s the Browns saying, “Hey, we will pay at least $14 million of his salary,” then nothing will happen.

The Panthers are interested, but they need to be approached.

Until then, nothing is new.

Starting out away from home

The Panthers have announced the dates for their three preseason games. The first two will be on the road, August 13th and 19th vs the Commanders and then traveling up to Gillette to take on the Patriots. Then, wrapping up the preseason here at the Bank, August 26th against the Bills.

Talk to me

