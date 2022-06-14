CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Day One of the Panthers’ open minicamp is under wraps as the team continues to prepare for the upcoming season.

This year’s minicamp is a bit different, however, as head coach Matt Rhule has decided to hold several veterans out of practice.

One of the notable players held out? Carolina’s star running back Christian McCaffrey.

“Some days have been a lot, some days have been a little less,” said McCaffrey. “They’re keeping track of it and my job is to just go out there and whatever they tell me to do, do that.”

People may argue these veterans ‘had the day off,’ but linebacker Shaq Thompson saw it differently. He explained that though some of the vets weren’t in uniform, they were still taking an active role in helping the younger players in practice.

“Rhule definitely wants us to be a player-driven team,” said Thompson. “Y’all can’t see it but we can see it. He’s letting us do a lot more and letting us control a lot more.”

Rhule explained exactly what Thompson was emphasizing about being a ‘player-driven team’.

“When you’re a player and start coaching, you see how difficult it is and how unique it is,” said Rhule. “I’m not giving anyone off and saying ‘hey, go home’. I’m just changing their role and asking guys to coach.”

The Panthers will return for more minicamp action tomorrow at noon and will wrap things up on Thursday.