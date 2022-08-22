CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Sam Darnold is disappointed after Baker Mayfield was officially named the Panthers’ starting quarterback Monday.

Mayfield entered training camp working to earn the starting job against Darnold, the Panthers starter, last season.

When asked if there was any ‘relief’ that the battle was over, Darnold responded bluntly.

“No. It sucks,” Darnold said. “There is no sense of relief.”

Darnold entered the season as a four-year starter, three with the Jets and one with the Panthers. He appeared in 12 games last year but struggled with nine passing touchdowns to his 13 interceptions.

He had a 71.9 quarterback rating.

“The reality of this league is most teams will play multiple quarterbacks,” said Matt Rhule. “Sam has worked incredibly hard, played really well for us during training camp, and will be ready to go if and when it’s needed.”

Rhule and Darnold felt that both quarterbacks had a fair chance of winning the job.

“As a man, you just want to hear the truth,” said Darnold. “I appreciate Coach Rhule and the way he handled it.”