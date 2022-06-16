(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers finished mandatory minicamp on Thursday with quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Matt Corral making solid progress, especially Darnold in relation to last season’s minicamp.

Charlotte Sports Live welcomes back Charlotte Sports Insider Walker Mehl to talk about what the Panthers learned from minicamp, as well as look ahead to training camp in July. We also talked about some key objectives the Panthers need to focus on.

