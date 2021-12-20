Could rezoning of 55 acres be the next piece of the puzzle for the Carolina Panthers?

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — If you blinked, you may have missed it. Charlotte City Council approved a zoning change on Monday for the Charlotte Pipe and Foundry company.

The land was zoned industrial, and 55 acres has been part of the business for over one hundred years. Council voted unanimously to change the zoning to Uptown mixed use.

Back when the petition was filed, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry announced they would be building a state-of-the-art facility in Oakboro. It also started rumors that Carolina Panthers owner, David Tepper, could be eyeing the property as land to build a new stadium for the Panthers.

In June, Tepper said, “At some point that building will fall down, it’s a question like I said before and I’ll say it again, I’m not building the stadium alone. The community is going to have to want it.”

Tepper added the new stadium would need to be a partnership where the community was a third, he was a third, and PSL owners would be the other third. This property is going to be more than a place to throw the pigskin if that is the plan.

There is a commitment to two acres of open space, and one acre including “Parks, athletic fields, nature trails, bike and scooter paths, internal walkways, food court areas, greenways, buffers, gathering places, amphitheaters, outdoor performance spaces,” council was told by a member of the administration.

The zoning petition also lists the site within the proposed CATS Silver link line, and the petition supports building a mixed-use neighborhood near the transit stations according to paperwork.

It could be that the Charlotte Pipe and Foundry property is just a piece of the puzzle. An LLC involving Tepper purchased 4.6 acres across the street earlier this month.

Will Tepper buy the newly zoned 55 acres? We’ll have to see.