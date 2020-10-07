Christian McCaffrey may have bought this $8M Lake Norman home

An $8 million dollar mansion on Lake Norman appears to be the new home of Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

“I hear somebody exciting is moving in to this area,” said John Baldwin, a hair salon owner in the nearby town of Troutman.

Run CMC is the talk of the town.

Fox 46 checked the Register of Deeds records which say the mansion was bought on October 2 by Be Water, LLC. Be Water is a possible reference to Bruce Lee, someone McCaffrey admires.

McCaffrey’s grandmother is listed as the registered agent of Be Water, LLC.

Run CMC’s girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo posted a photo on Instagram, which shows the two standing in front of a house that appears to be the one on Lake Norman shown on Zillow.com photos.

