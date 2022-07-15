(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The host of The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio, Zach Gelb, joined CSL to talk about your Carolina Panthers.

We discussed the changes to the NFC South and how it affects the Panthers.

We also discussed with Gelb his thoughts on Baker Mayfield with the Panthers, Tight End Colin Thompson, Head Coach Matt Rhule, and Running Back Christian McCaffrey.

You can hear The Zach Gelb Show here in Charlotte on WFNZ. He also hosts Eye on Football that airs during the NFL season.