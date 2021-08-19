Catching up with Carolina Panthers’ rookie Thomas Fletcher

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTE) – Thomas Fletcher caught the country’s attention after getting drafted 222nd overall by the Panthers and he freaked out after Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule called to tell him the news.

Two weeks into training camp, and Fletcher survived the first round of cuts.

The Alabama rookie is competing with 14-year veteran long snapper JJ Jansen for a roster spot.

Fletcher and Will Kunkel caught up for a fun chat on the final day of training camp in Spartanburg, a conversation you can see exclusively on Charlotte Sports Live.