CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – So how much are they worth?

The latest numbers from Sportico show that the Panthers are worth $3.36 billion. David Tepper bought the team back in 2018 for $2.2 billion. That’s a cool $1.1 billion dollar boost over the last four years or about a 35 percent increase.

But even though that’s a lot of money, they’re the 22nd most valuable team in the league out of 32, and they’re about a billion dollars below the average, which is $4.14 billion.