Carolina Panthers using contact-tracing technology at training camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With training camp in full swing, one of the biggest topics on top of everyone’s mind is COVID-19 and contact tracing.

The Carolina Panthers are working to make sure players and staff stay safe. They’re using a device made by a German-based company called Kinexon.

“When the pandemic happened, we realized there were new needs,” Matt Bontorin said, spokesperson for Kinexon.

Kinexon started as a sports-performance technology and analytics company, but pivoted once COVID hit.

“We’re monitoring and recording the interaction between users,” Bontorin said.

A small device, typically on someone’s wrist, flashes red when a user isn’t social distancing. The Panthers are using it for contact tracing.

“Instead of having that person walk around for the next week, what our system will do is immediately after that person tests positive in the system, the software will tell the designated medical official who that person had been on contact with,” Bontorin explained.

He says their technology has proven successful in athletics and beyond. It’s accuracy is measured in centimeters.

“A lot of studies have already shown this technology has really helped with massive outbreaks,” Bontorin said.

The NFL has been using it since the beginning of COVID, and was able to identify 37 people as high-risk close contacts who were able to isolate before testing positive for the virus. While it monitors close contact, Bontorin says it does not track specific locations.

“They aren’t being followed,” he said. “They aren’t being tracked. Their location is unknown to anybody.”

Kinexon now not only works with sports teams, but also more than 200 businesses as well.