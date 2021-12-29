Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says QB Sam Darnold will start Sunday against New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks with quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday in a scheduled news conference that Quarterback Sam Darnold will start this weekend at New Orleans.

Rhule said Cam Newton will be “ready to play” this weekend but he wouldn’t guarantee that he will play. Newton is the only other QB on the active roster with PJ Walker on the COVID-19 list.

Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will be READY to play but won't guarantee that he will play in New Orleans. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) December 29, 2021

Stephon Gilmore is likely done for the season with a groin injury. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) December 29, 2021

Veteran Stephon Gilmore did not practice Wednesday. He left Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers and did not return, the Panthers reported. Without him, the Panthers were down to four healthy corners in practice: CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr., Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, and practice-squader Madre Harper.

Watch Wednesday’s news conference below: