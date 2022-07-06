CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carolina Panthers are trading for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the team confirmed to Queen City News Wednesday.

The former number one NFL draft pick is heading to Carolina after the Browns acquired controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson over the offseason.

I can confirm The Panthers are trading for Baker Mayfield. They’ll give up a 2024 conditional 5th round pick. (@RapSheet 1st) — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) July 6, 2022

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported that the Panthers are sending a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick to the Browns. The deal is pending a physical.

The Panthers and Browns will split the remainder of Mayfield’s fully-guaranteed contract.

Charlotte Sports Live’s Will Kunkel reported that the quarterback agreed to cut $3.5 million off of his 2022 salary to make the trade happen.

The Browns are set to pay Mayfield $10.5 million. The Panthers will pay $5 million.

The franchise has two other quarterbacks on the roster with veteran Sam Darnold and 2022 draft pick Matt Corral.