Buyer Beware: Mom says she’s out $300 bucks after trying to buy Panthers tickets for her son

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s the hottest ticket in town.

“Mr. Newton, welcome back!,” said Blair Richardson, owner of Ticket Reserve. He says prices have soared.

“A family of four now going to the game as opposed to $100 total, now, you’re looking at $500 plus fees, so big economic impact.” So when Sarah Rowe found a pair of tickets on Craigslist for $300, she jumped on them. The tickets were for her 16-year-old son and his friend to go to their first game solo.

“We were so excited that Cam Newton is back. Things are going great. I was going to splurge,” she explained.

But she quickly learned the deal was too good to be true. “We sent him the money, and he said he didn’t get it. We said, ‘are you going to email us the tickets? What is the email you’re using to send us so we can look in junk mail. We’re not getting anything and all of a sudden, there was no response.”

$300 down the drain. “I’ve emailed Venmo. I haven’t heard back, and it does say in their frequently asked questions that there’s no way to get refunded once you’ve sent it.”

Rowe says they’re looking for another pair of tickets, but they already splurged for the ones they never ended up getting.

“It just makes me angry that someone would take advantage of your happiness. I know times are tough and people need jobs, but there are plenty of jobs out there. There’s no reason to take something away from a 16-year-old.”