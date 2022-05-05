(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers are still in team building mode, and you may be wondering just exactly how it works based on what you’ve seen versus the reality.

The NFL salary cap is just over $208 million, that’s the amount each team can spend in a given year. The Panthers have already spent a vast majority of that, as has every team.

Nearly $160 million of the $208 million has gone toward the active roster. The dead cap, which consists of $22 million to players no longer on the team. They’ve carved out $9 million for the rookies, and then about $14 million for practice squad and other miscellaneous expenditures.

So, with all of that, the team still has around $4 million left unspent, not the $30 million that many websites would have you think.

So, the bottom line is, just because a website says the team has $30 million in cap space doesn’t make it true. (Unless it’s Charlotte Sports Live on QCNews.com, and then you know it is a reputable source. Just saying.)

Samir Suleiman is the man in charge of these numbers for the Panthers. He’s like a wizard, he makes the numbers talk, hide, and pop when needed.

With that said, there is some money to sign a free agent, but CSL is told that they’re going to sit tight right now and see what the market does, especially on a guy like Jadaveon Clowney. Nothing is imminent.

Players will start earning their paychecks very soon. We’re in the offseason workout portion of the NFL schedule. Rookies will start minicamp next weekend, OTA’s go through the end of May into mid-June, and mandatory minicamp is June 14 through June 16.

Training camp in Spartanburg isn’t until the end of July.

