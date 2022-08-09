CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While Panthers training camp is set to wrap up Wednesday, the Queen City is set to host Panthers Fan Fest on Thursday.

Bank of America Stadium will play host to the event with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., and practice will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion, and the Black & Blue Crew are expected to perform and fireworks and a laser show will follow the practice to end the night.

Donte Jackson (@_DJack01) says he and the boys are tired of being looked down on in the NFL and are willing to do to whatever it takes to prove everyone else wrong come December and January.



"All of us are not submitting to be a team that everyone looks down upon."@CSLonQCN pic.twitter.com/3fverfzmqA — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) August 9, 2022

The topic that has stolen all headlines in Spartanburg the last few weeks has been the quarterback battle and who will head coach Matt Rhule deem the starting QB when Carolina hosts the Cleveland Browns on September 11th.

FULL CAROLINA PANTHERS COVERAGE

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are vying for the top spot. Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and Darnold was selected No. 3 in the same draft class. Darnold was signed last year before his stint with the New York Jets and Mayfield comes from Cleveland after the Browns signed troubled Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

The Panthers will appear at least 12 times on Fox Charlotte this season including contests against Tom Brady and the Bucs, Joe Burrow and Cincinnati, and the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams.