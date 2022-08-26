CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s the first 2022 preseason match in Charlotte; it will also be the last of the year.

The regular season begins at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 11 when the Browns come to town.

But first, let’s talk Panthers-Bills; the main storyline: the quarterback battle is over.

Baker Mayfield won the job Monday, and Friday will be his first official start.

It’s official the Panthers name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) August 22, 2022

With the most significant question mark of the season now topped in a bow, fans can sit back and watch, knowing they have their new man.

Former starter, Sam Darnold, responded bluntly when asked about the situation, saying there was “no sense of relief” and that “it sucks” he was beaten out for the job.

When asked if there was any ‘relief’ that the @Panthers QB battle was over, Darnold responded bluntly. More: https://t.co/Tg3TyWxk6z pic.twitter.com/4zdgjJSjeB — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) August 23, 2022

Moving beyond the quarterback conversation, the team will move forward, playing most of its starters, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

Notable players that will not play include Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson, and Robbie Anderson.

The defense looks to rebound as players, including second-year corner Jaycee Horn, continue to get healthy.

On the opposing side of the field, the Bills will not play many of their starters, including quarterback Josh Allen.

This provides ample opportunity for the Panthers to improve and make a statement early in the game.